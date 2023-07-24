Chasing Cheetah

The deaths of five adult cheetahs out of the 20 brought from South Africa and Namibia, and of three cubs born in Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh, have raised concern about the Rs. 90 crore project launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The statistics and lack of transparency do not add to the credibility of this first intercontinental cheetah introduction programme. Last week, the explanation of radio collars causing fatal bacterial infections was added to the mix, and then retracted by the environment ministry as “speculation and hearsay without scientific evidence”. But radio collars were removed all the same from six cheetahs over the weekend.

To be sure, the experience of cheetah relocations within Africa suggests a 50 per cent mortality rate of introduced cheetahs, and the action plan for this project has factored in a similar statistic. This apart, the survival rate of cheetah cubs even in the Serengeti plains, which is a protected ecosystem, is 5-10 per cent. In this context, the deaths of three cubs, the first to be born in India in more than 70 years since the Indian cheetah went extinct, could not be described as deviations from the norm. But more robust explanations may be required for four of the five adult cheetahs that died in captivity, raising questions about the efficacy of project management. One female died from a pre-existing kidney condition, which raises questions as to why India accepted an ailing animal. A second male was found to be disoriented but no explanation was offered for this condition. A third female died when two males were introduced in her enclosure in an effort to mate her, though, it was discovered, she was not ready to mate and was killed by the males. This tragedy could have been avoided if the management team had sufficient knowledge of cheetah physiognomy or if she had been in the wild, where she could have escaped her predators. The fourth was found to be underweight and, again, had pre-existing health conditions. It is unclear why a cheetah in captivity should be underweight.