Comprehensive support: PM-KISAN should include fertiliser subsidy

Given the power of farm lobbies and the permanence of subsidies once they are introduced, the government could leverage the opportunity to usefully reorient the scheme. The financial outlay for the scheme for the five-year period has been approved at ₹3.15 trillion, which roughly translates into an annual outlay of about ₹64,000 crore. This suggests that the benefit per farmer remains unchanged at ₹6,000 since the scheme was introduced. Since agri-input prices have risen significantly after 2019, the effectiveness of an income-support scheme that is not indexed to inflation remains an open question. The space to increase this support is limited, however, given the overall fiscal constraints. But since small and marginal farmers, who comprise the bulk of India’s rural households, have been key beneficiaries, the scheme warrants an extension within the agri-universe.