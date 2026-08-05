Policy prospects: Inflation projections demand monetary tightening

However, things may not remain as straightforward in the coming months. Although the inflation projection for this financial year has been lowered by 10 basis points to 5 per cent, the rate is expected to increase in the coming quarters. The inflation projection for the first quarter of 2027-28 is at 5.3 per cent. Thus, assuming the RBI’s projections hold, the inflation rate will be well above 5 per cent for three quarters starting the third quarter of 2026-27. Even though the rate would still be under the upper end of the tolerance band, it will be significantly above the medium-term target of 4 per cent. Further, the policy repo rate at the current level of 5.25 per cent could turn negative in real terms. Since the monetary policy needs to be forward-looking, as things stand, there is a real chance that the MPC will have to start adjusting the policy rate in the coming meetings, even if the core inflation rate remains close to the target. By the October meeting, there will be at least clarity on the monsoon and its impact on food prices. The nature and extent of policy-rate adjustment will obviously depend on the incoming data. What has helped India and the RBI is that, unlike many countries in the developed world, the inflation rate in India was running below target when the war between the United States (US) and Iran started. However, it has inched up over the past few months and is expected to move up further.