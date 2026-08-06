Digital payments need a sustainable funding model for future growth

However, while digital transactions are free for users and merchants, they are not free to operate. Banks, payment-service providers, payment aggregators, and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) continue to bear the costs of maintaining, upgrading and securing the infrastructure. Thus, the sustainability issue is difficult to ignore. The 32nd report of the Standing Committee on Finance, presented earlier this year, pointed out that the government’s incentive scheme covers only 11 per cent of the industry’s actual costs and 14 per cent of the revenue that a normal MDR regime could generate. While the Union Budget allocated ₹2,000 crore this year to promote low-value UPI and RuPay transactions, the industry estimates that operating and expanding the payments ecosystem requires much more than that. As UPI is expected to add more users, continued dependence on government subsidies may constrain long-term infrastructure investment. This has prompted industry bodies and analysts to advocate a calibrated MDR, limited to large merchants and high-value transactions. Analyst estimates suggest that an MDR of 15-30 basis points (bps) on UPI transactions above ₹2,000 could generate annually ₹5,000 crore-10,000 crore by FY28.