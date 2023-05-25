Direct impact

According to the RBI, manufacturing, computer services, and communication services witnessed the steepest decline over the previous fiscal year. In terms of flows, the decline was led by the US, Switzerland, and Mauritius. More would be known once the details are available. On the positive side, it was reported that India was the second-largest recipient of FDI in semiconductors, after the US, in 2022. However, it is the headline number that needs more attention at this stage. The outlook for FDI is likely to remain challenging in the foreseeable future. Slow or below-trend global growth will affect long-term capital flows and it is likely that global corporations will not be encouraged to increase capacity. The hardening of global financial conditions would also have a bearing on flows. The start-up world, for example, which was attracting substantial foreign investment, is finding it difficult to raise funds. Given that the inflation rate in advanced economies, particularly the US, is still higher than the target, financial conditions are likely to remain tight in the near term.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das noted on Wednesday the growth rate for 2022-23 could be higher than the official projection of 7 per cent. While the data will be released next week and that will reveal the position for the fiscal year ended March 31, the real issue worth debating would be the medium-term growth outlook for the Indian economy at a time when global growth is likely to remain below trend, along with tighter global financial conditions. The medium-term growth outlook, to a large extent, will depend on a durable pick-up in real investment. Foreign direct investment (FDI) in this context will be crucial. The news on this front, however, is not encouraging. The RBI in its latest monthly bulletin has reported that gross FDI in 2022-23 declined by 16.3 per cent year-on-year to $71 billion. FDI at net level declined by over 27 per cent to $28 billion, driven by lower gross inflows and a rise in repatriation.