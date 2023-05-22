Burden of proof

Other types of insider trading can be done by those who are privy to UPSI. Such information could, for example, be about good or bad results, or a large order, or change in management, and so on. “Pump and dump” schemes involve buying a stock and spreading rumours about good news in that company to “pump” up the price, and then “dump” shares by selling them at a profit. These are all illegal practices. They are perpetrated via collusion among multiple entities. The regulator’s contention is that it is often difficult to prove guilt. “Evasive and camouflaging tactics are used”, such as mule accounts, layering funds, and sharing transfers through a complex web of entities. Mule accounts can earn “white profits” if there is no apparent connection between the owner of the account and the perpetrators. Coordination is carried out through encrypted services such as WhatsApp.

A recent consultation paper from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on “Prohibition of unexplained suspicious trading activities” outlines the proposed regulations. The regulator has identified the practical challenges it faces in dealing with insider trading, front-running, and pump and dump scams. But the remedies it suggests may be impractical and a regulatory overreach. The paper deals with offences like front-running trades on the basis of “material non-public information” (MNPI), insider trading on the basis of unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI), and with pump and dump schemes. For instance, employees of a financial institution like a mutual fund may know the fund intends to take a stake in a specific company. They could front-run by placing trades on their personal accounts before the institutional trades.