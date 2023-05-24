Supporting growth

Part of this is perhaps due to the continued recovery of economic activities despite high inflation. It is also true that banks can, in general, profit during the early stages of a rate-hike cycle by increasing their lending rates while holding deposit rates. Their net interest margins (NIMs) — the difference between the interest rate a bank charges and the interest rate it pays — expand until such time as they are forced to raise deposit rates. Such caveats notwithstanding, this sample, which includes all the large private banks as well as the PSBs, has delivered a commendable performance. Credit disbursement is up an impressive 21 per cent, year on year, in FY23, rising to over Rs 14 trillion versus FY22, when it was at Rs 11.92 trillion. Fee-based incomes are up very little — just 2 per cent — hence, the profits have been driven clearly by the loans business. Net interest income (NII) is up by 23 per cent, which implies that the NIMs have increased (since NII has outperformed credit expansion).

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das this week asked the directors of public-sector banks (PSBs) to further strengthen their governance and assurance functions, such as risk management and internal audits, so that they are able to identify and mitigate risks early. He also emphasised the need for PSBs to ensure continued financial and operational resilience. Notwithstanding this appeal for further improvement, the RBI would be pleased with the banking sector’s performance during a difficult year. The FY23 results of 37 listed commercial banks, including PSBs, indicate they have in aggregate managed the remarkable feat of improving the quality of their balance sheets, while expanding credit disbursement and generating much higher profits in a financial year that saw sharp interest rate hikes.