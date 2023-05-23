No clean chits

While the matter was being considered by the securities market regulator, the SC intervened and formed an expert committee under Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre on March 2. It also gave directions to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to investigate certain aspects of the case. At the time of the formation of the committee, this newspaper had argued that since Sebi was looking into the allegations, it was unclear how the committee would arrive at any conclusion till the investigation was over. This is exactly what seems to have happened. Among other things, the committee was asked to see whether there had been a regulatory failure in relation to Adani Group companies. There were three particular areas of investigation: Minimum shareholding norm, disclosure of related-party transactions, and stock manipulation.

The Adani group companies are witnessing a significant buying interest this week on the back of the Supreme Court-appointed (SC-appointed) committee report being made public, and it did not find any conclusive evidence of regulatory failure in the context of allegations made by US-based Hindenburg Research in January. On Monday, for instance, the combined market capitalisation of the group companies went up by about Rs 82,000 crore, taking it above the Rs 10-trillion mark. The buzz continued on Tuesday with group companies adding about Rs 60,000 crore worth of market capitalisation. Group companies had come under intense selling pressure after Hindenburg Research made a number of allegations, including that of stock manipulation. The group, as a result, had to withdraw its Rs 20,000-crore follow-on public offering. Hindenburg Research had short positions in the financial instruments of Adani Group and would have benefited from the heavy selling in equity and debt instruments of the conglomerate.