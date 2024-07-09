Enabling farmers

The Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare recently released a draft National Policy on Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), with the aim to consolidate existing FPOs and facilitate the formation and promotion of new ones. The intention is to create an ecosystem to facilitate income-oriented farming and improve the overall well-being of farmers. The idea must be welcomed because it will benefit about 25 million farmers in the country. The policy aims to facilitate the creation of seven-eight active primary-level FPOs in each of the 7,256 blocks in the country, with an average of 500 farmer-members per FPO. It seeks to enhance farmers’ net income through ease of doing agribusiness, promoting cost-efficient production, and market-oriented value addition.



Similar to the model of value chains for milk adopted by Amul, the policy aims to create a three-tiered supply-chain model for agricultural and horticultural produce for value addition, processing, and domestic and export marketing. It also aims to ease access to credit and financing for FPOs by continuing the FPO equity grant fund and FPO formation fund. FPOs may continue to get interest subvention and credit guarantees under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund scheme. At the same time, the policy also seeks to address the long-standing problem of inefficient management plaguing these organisations such as the inability to access, afford, attract and retain quality managers.



Indian agriculture has long been constrained by fragmented land holdings. The data from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) suggests that some 85 per cent of the land holdings belong to small and marginal farmers. The use of the latest farm machinery is limited in small land parcels and, more importantly, unorganised farmers are unable to realise good value for their limited produce. Small farmers do not have any bargaining power, nor do they have the capacity to store the produce to be sold in the lean season. Small producers do not possess enough inputs or produce as much to benefit from economies of scale. In agricultural marketing, there is a long chain of intermediaries who very often work non-transparently, leading to the situation where farmers receive only a small part of the value that the ultimate consumer pays. This has limited farmers’ earnings.