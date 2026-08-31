Beating the odds

Headline growth was supported by robust performance in the secondary and tertiary sectors. In the secondary sector, manufacturing expanded 9.2 per cent during the quarter, as against 8.3 per cent in the same period last year. The construction sector also recovered to expand 7.7 per cent, compared to 5.2 per cent last year. The tertiary sector expanded 10 per cent as against 8 per cent in the comparable period last year. The primary sector, however, underperformed with the agriculture and allied sectors growing 3.6 per cent, against 4.4 per cent in the comparable quarter last year. Agricultural growth may remain subdued this year owing to a below-normal monsoon. Mining and quarrying witnessed a contraction. The data from the expenditure side showed that private final consumption expenditure increased 7.1 per cent during the quarter, an improvement over the previous year but below the headline rate. However, the investment component performed well, showing an expansion of 11.9 per cent, compared to 5.8 per cent in the same quarter last year. The share of capital formation in GDP also increased to 34.3 per cent (current prices). It will be worth watching if growth in capital formation is broadbased and can be sustained in the coming quarters, which will help support growth.