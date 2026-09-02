The issue for India is that it has witnessed BoP deficits over the past two financial years. The Iran war and disruption in energy supplies, resulting in higher prices, created the possibility of an expansion in the CAD. Since capital flows are under pressure owing to various reasons, including tensions in West Asia, there was a possibility that the BoP would remain in deficit this year as well. Given the situation, the RBI announced a swap scheme in June, including for the Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank), or FCNR (B), deposits. The response to the scheme has been better than most, including the RBI, had expected. As a result, it decided to close the scheme prematurely. The data shows that banks raised over $127 billion under the scheme. Total mobilisation, including external commercial borrowings and overseas foreign currency borrowings, stood at over $136 billion as of Wednesday. Thus, the second-quarter data is likely to show a big BoP surplus. However, it must be noted that, while the surplus will help tide over the near- to medium-term challenges, it does not address the fundamental problem of India not being able to attract enough stable foreign investment. Foreign portfolio investors, for instance, have sold Indian stocks worth over $42 billion since the beginning of 2025. In the first quarter this financial year, India received net foreign direct investment worth $6.1 billion. This number needs to go up substantially. The government is reported to be working on an improved framework for bilateral investment treaties. It would do well to announce it quickly and address the apprehensions of foreign investors.