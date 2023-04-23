Home / Opinion / Editorial / Favourable terms

Favourable terms

Lower cost of funds will help HDFC Bank after merger

Business Standard Editorial Comment
Premium
Favourable terms

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 10:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The merger of the HDFC “twins” looks set to go ahead after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) clarified some ambiguities, and offered a degree of relief to the merged entity, calming investors. The merger is now said to be scheduled for July this year. HDFC Bank is the largest private-sector bank in India, and it is one of the most highly valued ones. Its parent, HDFC, is the pre-eminent mortgage financier. The group subsidiaries include a listed and highly valued life insurance arm, a listed asset management company, an unlisted brokerage, and an unlisted general insurance firm, besides other subsidiaries. The financial logic for the merger arises from the fact that borrowing costs for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) such as HDFC are significantly higher than those for banks. The merged entity would be a bank, enabling it to lower the cost of funding.
On the flip side, banks, unlike NBFCs, have to offer credit to the priority sector, and priorit

Topics :HDFCHDFC Bankmergermortgage

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 10:09 PM IST

Also Read

HDFC Bank: Analysts see muted profit growth in Q4 amid higher provisions

HDFC Bank shares fall post Q3 as moderating loan, deposit growth weighs

HDFC Bank stock's re-rating still some time away, say analysts

HDFC Bank files petition for NCLT approval to the proposed merger

HDFC Bank Q3: PAT may grow up to 20% YoY; margin, asset quality seen steady

Fit for influence

Let start-ups live

A dispute lost

Caste consolidation

China as a creditor

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story