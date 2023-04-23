Favourable terms

On the flip side, banks, unlike NBFCs, have to offer credit to the priority sector, and priorit

The merger of the HDFC “twins” looks set to go ahead after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) clarified some ambiguities, and offered a degree of relief to the merged entity, calming investors. The merger is now said to be scheduled for July this year. HDFC Bank is the largest private-sector bank in India, and it is one of the most highly valued ones. Its parent, HDFC, is the pre-eminent mortgage financier. The group subsidiaries include a listed and highly valued life insurance arm, a listed asset management company, an unlisted brokerage, and an unlisted general insurance firm, besides other subsidiaries. The financial logic for the merger arises from the fact that borrowing costs for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) such as HDFC are significantly higher than those for banks. The merged entity would be a bank, enabling it to lower the cost of funding.