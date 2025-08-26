Food for Gaza: India has a role to play as a compassionate power

Israel’s ambitions for Gaza have manifested themselves in the classic colonial tragedy of a man-made famine in Gaza City. As the United Nations-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) confirmed last week, an “entirely man-made famine” has gripped Gaza’s largest city and its surrounding areas, the first officially declared famine in West Asia. According to the IPC’s definition, a famine occurs when at least 20 per cent of the population of a given area suffer from an extreme lack of food. By the IPC’s estimates, half a million people, or a quarter of the Palestinian population in Gaza, is suffering from famine. One in three children or more are acutely malnourished and two in every 10,000 people are dying daily from starvation or malnutrition and disease. These tragic statistics reflect the Israeli government’s attempt to displace Gazans from the remnants of their homeland.

This “man-made famine” has been facilitated through the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a joint Israeli and United States-backed institution operated by private contractors. Since May, when the Israelis grudgingly lifted a blockade on goods entering Gaza, the GHF has replaced the United Nations-led food-distribution system with a network that weaponised food aid delivery to embattled Gazans. It has replaced the United Nations’ 400 distribution points with just four sites in militarised zones, which requires Palestinians to walk long distances in hot-war terrain to access. The United Nations has recorded the killing of at least 994 Palestinians around GHF centres since May and over 1,700 trying to access aid. Enhancing this cycle of death and denial is the defunding of the United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP), the largest humanitarian agency, by the United States. The Trump administration has halved funding to the body, which has seen Gaza food assistance cut from $12 per person per month to $8.