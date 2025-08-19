India can tango with China, but must watch its step with cold realism

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s two-day visit to India, a visit coming after three years, is being viewed as signs of a thaw in Sino-Indian relations, which have been frozen since 2020 following the People’s Liberation Army’s incursions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. But the visit, which includes talks with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and another round of boundary negotiations with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, also needs to be viewed against the American President’s trade wars and the impending deadline for the United States (US) to impose an additional 25 per cent tariff on India for buying Russian crude oil. Where Mr Jaishankar’s opening remarks spoke of “three mutuals — mutual respect, mutual sensitivity, and mutual interest”, Mr Yi was more candid. According to a statement from the foreign ministry in Beijing, he spoke of how both nations needed to expand cooperation amid “overwhelming bullying” and severe challenges to free trade.

The Chinese minister was expansive about deepening ties, declaring that the setbacks they faced in the past few years were not in China’s interests. Following an agreement at the Kazan Brics summit late last year, the two armies have disengaged in key friction points and withdrawn from four major disputed spots, ending the four-year standoff. Building on Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri’s productive visit in January, the two sides have moved to extend the normalisation of relations. The Mansarovar Yatra has been resumed after five years. India has restarted visa service for Chinese visitors and is discussing ways to open border trade through designated passes. Mr Yi assured his Indian counterpart that China would resume much-needed supplies of fertilisers, rare-earth minerals, and tunnel-boring machines. Mr Yi also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Mr Modi will be visiting China for the first time in seven years — to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin on August 31.