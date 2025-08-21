Home / Opinion / Editorial / Black box to sandbox: Framework needed for safe AI adoption in finance

Black box to sandbox: Framework needed for safe AI adoption in finance

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) introduced "FEAT" (fairness, ethics, accountability, and transparency) principles in 2018

banking, banks
premium
These examples show that trust and innovation can reinforce one another when regulators act early. | File Image
Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 12:13 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Framework for Responsible and Ethical Enablement of Artificial Intelligence (FREE-AI) committee released its final report last week, proposing guidelines for the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the financial sector. The framework is anchored around seven guiding “sutras” or principles — trust, people first, innovation, fairness, accountability, explainability, and resilience — and is backed by 26 actionable recommendations across six pillars — infrastructure, policy, capacity, governance, protection, and assurance.
 
The report arrives at a critical juncture. A World Economic Forum study (2025) estimates that global AI investment in finance could reach $97 billion by 2027, compared to $35 billion in 2023, showing the pace at which the technology is growing. In India, AI can transform everything from fraud detection to financial inclusion. Yet, the report cautions that unchecked adoption risks replicating biases, undermining trust, and exposing financial institutions to systemic vulnerabilities. The committee recommends using the “sutras” to foster innovation while mitigating risks, treating these objectives as complementary. To lower entry barriers, it proposes a common AI infrastructure offering pooled datasets, computing resources, and a regulatory “sandbox” for safe experimentation before deployment. This is especially critical for smaller banks and non-banking financial companies, most of which report little AI adoption due to high costs, skill gaps, and poor data quality. Without support, only the largest banks may benefit, leaving smaller ones behind.
 
Global precedents strengthen the case. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) introduced “FEAT” (fairness, ethics, accountability, and transparency) principles in 2018. It later launched the Veritas toolkit to enable financial institutions to evaluate their AI solutions against the FEAT principles. Hong Kong’s Monetary Authority recently unveiled a generative AI (GenAI) sandbox, while the United Kingdom’s (UK’s) Financial Conduct Authority offers a “supercharged sandbox” for AI experimentation. These examples show that trust and innovation can reinforce one another when regulators act early. The FREE-AI committee also emphasises indigenous AI models trained on Indian data and languages. Off-the-shelf large language models, largely built on Western datasets, might overlook the country’s diversity, risking exclusion and unfair outcomes.
 
For India, the stakes are high. Poorly governed AI-based credit models could entrench social biases and erode public trust. The FREE-AI framework seeks to pre-empt such risks by aligning technological progress with ethical safeguards. Strong data governance will also be needed. Financial institutions must establish frameworks for sourcing, cleaning, anonymising, encrypting, sharing, and purging data, while addressing bias detection, synthetic data validation, and open standards. Without secure and transparent data pipelines, AI adoption risks magnifying systemic vulnerabilities rather than reducing them. That said, principles and reports are only the beginning. The real test lies in execution. The RBI and financial institutions must now invest in capacity building, interoperability, and accountability structures. India’s own digital public infrastructure — from Aadhaar to Unified Payments Interface — shows how inclusive design can create global benchmarks. If the country can replicate that success by moving from the opacity of today’s AI “blackbox” to tomorrow’s “sandbox” experimentation, it could enable the adoption of responsible AI in the banking and financial sector.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Govt should have considered forward-looking options for money games

Premium

India can tango with China, but must watch its step with cold realism

Premium

India must reduce average tariffs, and also keep engaging with the US

Premium

Justice delayed: Fast-track special courts still aren't fast enough

Premium

Powering farms: Scaling up PM-KUSUM is smart climate and energy strategy

Topics :Indian banking systemartifical intelligenceBanking sectorBusiness Standard Editorial Comment

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 12:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story