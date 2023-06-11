Israel's Apartheid 2.0

The period of 56 years of military occupation has seen thousands of Palestinians forcibly deprived of their lands to illegal Jewish settler colonies, with the IDF determining Palestinians’ access to employment, education, water sources, and other natural resources. Between 2009 and 2022, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), occupation forces have destroyed over 9,000 structures (read homes) and 13,171 people in the West Bank. The military forces are not the only source of violence against Palestinians; the Israeli state pays illegal Jewish settlers a subsidy to monitor, report, and restrict Palestinian construction in 60 per cent of the West Bank that comes under exclusive IDF control. Since the new uber-right-wing government came to power, the attacks on Palestinians have escalated. In this year so far, OCHA reported the demolition or seizure of 568 Palestinian-owned structures, displacing 558 Palestinians and firing on worshippers, including the elderly and children, during Ramadan in the Haram Al-Sharif compound and Al Aqsa mosque.

In a little-noticed move, Israel’s latest hard-right coalition, which took office in December last year, has moved to transform its stranglehold on the West Bank into a formalised system of Apartheid-style occupation. Following an amendment to its Basic Law, which passes for Israel’s constitution, a special new minister has taken civilian control of the West Bank, till now the exclusive preserve of the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF). The significance of this move is one of degree; for the 2.7 million Palestinians in the West Bank, the imposition of Israeli civilian rule establishes the de facto Apartheid that has operated here since June 1967 (in Gaza, at the opposite end of the country, which is partly under Palestinian rule, the IDF’s air, sea, and land blockade leaves 5 million Palestinians at the mercy of Israel).