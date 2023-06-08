Regulating AI

The induction of open-source AI has already presented novel problems in the past six months. While AI promises to help solve many intractable problems, and to impart new levels of efficiency to all sorts of activities, as well as drive research, it also promises to irrevocably alter employment patterns, by creating entirely new jobs and rendering established ones irrelevant. Widespread AI penetration presents new ethical issues and legal conundrums. While AI is a powerful tool for data analysis, it “inherits” inborn biases in data if such exist, and it may render current privacy norms ineffective. Using it for military or policing purposes could be a two-edged sword. For instance, autonomous weapons systems could cause tragic loss of life, and using facial recognition programmes indiscriminately could destroy privacy and enable repression. Moreover, this is only the beginning. The following iterations will be even more powerful, and dealing with this transformative effect will present an ongoing set of challenges.

Nasscom, the IT industry chamber, has released guidelines for the responsible use of generative artificial intelligence (AI). These draft guidelines are the result of consultations with a multi-disciplinary group of AI experts, with representations from academia and civil society. They should aid in defining frameworks and act as common standards for researching, developing, and using GenAI responsibly. This is part of a global effort to review and develop standards around this fast-developing sector. Even the chief executive officer of OpenAI, which developed the GPT series of algorithms, triggering the current explosion of GenAI, agrees that regulation is desirable. The guidelines define GenAI as a type of AI technology that can create artefacts such as image, text, audio, video, and various forms of multi-modal content. Even this already-broad definition may need to be modified as AI rapidly develops entirely new capabilities.