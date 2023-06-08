All boxes ticked

In terms of gross domestic product growth, unlike some private-sector forecasters, the MPC has retained its projection at 6.5 per cent for the ongoing fiscal year, though the quarterly forecasts have been re-jigged. Although high-frequency indicators, such as the purchasing managers’ indices, appear encouraging, it remains to be seen how the year progresses. In fact, given global risks to growth, attaining 6.5 per cent real growth would be challenging. Further, the projection suggests a significant loss of momentum through the year — from 8 per cent in the first quarter to 5.7 per cent in the fourth quarter — which is concerning. However, in this context, policy intervention from the government would be more critical. The central bank would do well to remain focused on attaining the inflation target.

Nonetheless, given the overall inflation conditions, it appears that the policy rate has peaked. Any unexpected spike in the inflation rate on account of, say, food prices may be looked through by the central bank, particularly given the real policy rate of about 1.4 per cent over the projected inflation rate for the current year. However, households and businesses looking for a rate cut to contain interest outflows will have to wait. The projected inflation rate is still significantly above the target of 4 per cent. In this context, the message from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was categorical, as should be the case. As RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das rightly noted in his remarks: “...we need to move towards our primary target of 4 per cent inflation. It is always the last leg of the journey which is the toughest.” Thus, the RBI will need to hold the policy rate till it attains the target on a durable basis. It will also have to manage liquidity conditions deftly to avoid any premature easing of financial conditions.