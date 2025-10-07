Home / Opinion / Editorial / Cracking pollution: Green fireworks are not India's long-term solution

Cracking pollution: Green fireworks are not India's long-term solution

Burning crackers during the paroxysms of celebrations that erupt during Diwali and continue after the festival add significantly to the pungent particulate matter in the air

Diwali
premium
Photo: Pexels
Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 10:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Delhi has the distinction of being the world’s second-most polluted city. Yet the city-state’s government plans to move the Supreme Court to allow the bursting of “green crackers” on Diwali, with the chief minister arguing that the festival is one of the “most significant in Indian culture”. This is a remarkably open abdication of concern for public health by elected persons in the interests of “culture”. The move also reflects a wilful disregard for the extreme air pollution, which descends on the area as the cooler weather sets in, with factors such as agricultural stubble burning adding to the toxic winter air in the National Capital Region (NCR). There has been good reason for the Supreme Court to ban firecrackers in Delhi.
 
Burning crackers during the paroxysms of celebrations that erupt during Diwali and continue after the festival add significantly to the pungent particulate matter in the air. The apex court in 2020 banned the use of firecrackers in Delhi. But the order made little difference because it could not be properly enforced. Last year, the Supreme Court went further and imposed a year-round ban on firecrackers in Delhi. At the same time, it pulled up the Delhi Police and the state government and ordered them to demonstrate what actions they had taken to enforce the ban. In response, the Delhi government issued a notification imposing a year-round ban on the manufacturing, sale and bursting of firecrackers in the city in December last year. An appeal by firecracker manufacturers to ease the ban in April this year was declined but in September the Supreme Court allowed the manufacture of “green crackers” in the Delhi-NCR provided they were not sold in the NCR.
 
The fact is, however, that the term “green cracker” is a misnomer. A paper published by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and the National Environment Engineering Research Institute notes that the crackers are not entirely pollution-free but are safer than traditional fireworks, which emit lead, cadmium, and barium nitrate when burnt. They also emit less noise than a traditional cracker. That said, green crackers also emit fine particles, which are harmful. All told, they are said to be about 30 per cent less toxic than conventional firecrackers, which is wholly insufficient in a season when low temperatures and wind speeds are not enough to disperse the additional pollution. So allowing them in Delhi will not solve the problem. In any case, given that the ban on firecrackers has been observed mostly in the breach, it is unclear as to who will ensure that only green crackers are sold or whether it is possible to do so in the myriad unlicensed shops and bazaars that sell crackers during the festival season. Firecracker manufacturers have argued that their livelihood must be protected. It is difficult to protect livelihoods that are so deeply harmful to public health. Instead of arguing for the dubious benefits of green crackers, the healthier option for the Delhi government would be to seek ways to create alternative livelihoods for workers in the firecracker industry.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Quarterly or bi-annual: Will reducing financial reporting frequency help?

Premium

Rising and shining: Global uncertainty is pushing precious metal prices

Premium

To beat slow growth, India needs to create better-paying jobs at scale

Premium

DGCA's ranking reveals serious quality problems in India's pilot training

Premium

Practical pause: Regulatory interventions will help ease of doing business

Topics :BS OpinionBusiness Standard Editorial CommentFireworksDiwali pollution

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 10:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story