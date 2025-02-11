Learning to grow: India needs greater investment in higher education

The NITI Aayog’s policy report entitled “Expanding Quality Higher Education through States and State Public Universities” tackles head-on the key problem that has contributed to the dismal state of academic standards in such institutions. Its broad recommendations are for a greater degree of fee autonomy, a draft research policy, a dedicated infrastructure-finance agency, tax exemptions, and encouraging corporate social responsibility for state public universities (SPUs). NITI Aayog Vice-Chairperson Suman Bery pointed out that in advanced countries public universities set the standard for excellence. This is certainly true of public higher-education institutions in the US, Germany, and China. In India, outside the Indian Institutes of Management and Indian Institutes of Technology, and some notable central universities and specialist institutions, the quality of public higher education leaves much to be desired. Given that 80 per cent of India’s higher education takes place in SPUs, it would be no exaggeration to say that there is a crisis of quality in this critical branch of the Indian education system.

The principal problem, as the report makes clear, is not just inadequate investment in higher education but also the poor quality of spending. High-literacy states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana top per-youth spenders on higher education, but the divergence among states is wide. Remarkably, the study found that in terms of higher-education expenditure as a percentage of gross state domestic product, Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, and Manipur ranked among the highest. Since these states are not reputed for the quality of their institutions of higher education, it is worth wondering how productively this money is being spent. The question that the NITI Aayog attempts to address is how states can achieve more bang for the buck spent on higher education. The 80-odd policy-detailed recommendations set out short-, medium-, and long-term goals, implementation strategies, the actors responsible for implementing the recommendations, and over 125 performance-success indicators. These recommendations have been compiled after stakeholder consultations held with state-government officers of higher- and technical-education departments from over 20 states and Union Territories, vice-chancellors and senior academicians of 50 SPUs, and chairpersons of several state higher-education councils.