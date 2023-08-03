Legal protection

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. This is the fourth iteration of the proposed Bill — the first draft was composed way back in 2018. The Bill provides a legislative framework to protect the personal data of “Data Principals” (meaning owners of data) and outlines their rights and duties. The Bill also outlines the rights and duties of “Data Fiduciaries”, which collect personal data; of “Data Processors”, which process data; and of “Consent Managers”, which may act as intermediaries between data principals and fiduciaries. Such legislation was long overdue, given that the privacy of personal data is a fundamental right and also that the policy thrust to digitisation involves using personal data for many purposes. The draft, however, was not released for public perusal, which would have enabled an informed public debate at an earlier stage.

The Bill, nonetheless, simplifies the language of prior drafts, clarifying some ambiguities. It eases an insistence on local data storage while not explicitly mentioning large social-media platforms as data fiduciaries. The Bill asks for data to be collected for specific purposes with informed consent. It allows for correction, updating, or erasure of personal data if the specific purpose for which it was collected has been served, or if the principal withdraws consent. This aims to prevent corporations indiscriminately collecting and storing data, and using those data for undefined purposes. Breaches of personal data must also be notified immediately, or else the fiduciary responsible could be liable to fine. “Significant Data Fiduciaries”, meaning entities which collect volumes of sensitive data beyond a certain threshold, will have to appoint data protection officers based in India to be points of contact. They must also appoint independent auditors to carry out data audits. In theory, these provisions should give comfort to individuals that their personal data will not be misused