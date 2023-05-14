Letter and spirit

After the petition was heard at various levels, including the SC, the Bench headed by Justice Chandrachud ruled in favour of the Delhi government. Some of the observations made in the judgment and the interpretation of Article 239AA should help resolve the power tussle in Delhi. The Bench has clearly noted there is no single homogeneous class of Union Territories (UTs) and Article 239AA accords the NCTD “sui generis” status, which sets it apart from other UTs. The Union of India has control over only three entries (public order, police, and land). In effect, the NCTD is envisioned more as a state than a UT. The judgment also reiterated that the LG was bound by the advice of the NCTD’s council of ministers, except in classified entries. Notably, the court underscored the importance of the “triple chain of accountability” in the parliamentary form of democracy, where officials are answerable to ministers, who are answerable to the legislature, which is accountable to the electorate.

Two important judgments delivered by the same Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court (SC), led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, could go a long way in strengthening India’s federal structure and limiting the interference of the Union in states and the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCTD). In the Government of NCT of Delhi vs Union of India, the matter before the SC was related to control of “services” in the NCTD. A notification by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in May 2015 said the lieutenant governor (LG) of the NCTD shall exercise powers and discharge the “functions of the Central Government in respect of matters connected with ‘Public Order’, ‘Police’, ‘Land’ and ‘Services’”. It also noted the LG may seek the views of the chief minister at his or her (LG’s) discretion. The notification was immediately challenged because “services” took away the control of bureaucracy from the Delhi government.