Resolution realities

Time is of the essence in insolvency resolution. Delays erode the value of assets in question and affect realisation, which is a loss for the economy at a broader level. To be fair, the government has been working to improve the bankruptcy system, but more will need to be done. The IBBI is also seeking public comments on regulations it has notified till now. It intends to process the suggestions and make necessary changes. Both the government and the regulator must make adjustments to improve the efficacy of the bankruptcy process. In many ways, the Go First matter is a test case for the IBC. An early and fair resolution will increase confidence in the system.

It would also be worth watching how the lenders approach the matter and to what extent they are willing to extend relief. Besides, there will be a high public interest in the way the matter proceeds. The airline was operating about 200 daily flights before approaching the NCLT. The non-availability of those flights clearly has price implications for flyers. It has been reported that the Go First matter may increase aircraft lease rentals for Indian carriers because of increased risks. The most critical thing to watch, however, would be how quickly the matter is resolved at the NCLT. The primary objective of the IBC is to resolve corporate insolvencies in the given timeframe so that productive assets can be put to use at the earliest. But the experience so far has been underwhelming. According to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), 611 insolvencies that yielded a resolution plan by the end of December 2022 took, on average, 482 days. Similarly, about 1,900 cases that went for liquidation took, on average, 445 days. There is clearly a need to reduce the amount of time taken to resolve insolvencies.