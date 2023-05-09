Long-festering problem

Recorded demographic data suggests the state is almost equally divided bet

The chief minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh, has said that recent violence in his state caused the death of 60 people and injured 200. In addition, 35,000 people have apparently been displaced. The security situation in the state might have improved since, with the curfew being relaxed in several districts. The immediate spark for the violence was a “tribal solidarity march” that had been taken out following a direction by the high court that the state government “shall consider the case” of putting the Meitei community on its list of Scheduled Tribes (ST). The Supreme Court has since remarked that high courts do not have the power to direct the granting of Scheduled status to a community, as that is a presidential power. Even so, the damage was done since the delicate balance of power in Manipur appeared to have been upended by the high court’s intervention.