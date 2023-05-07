Seamless transactions

This turnaround is attributable chiefly to farmers and traders shedding their misgivings about deals in virtual mode rather than the traditional system of a physical exchange of goods after visual inspection, and the growing realisation o

After a prolonged sluggish phase since its inception in 2016, the electronic National Agriculture Market (e-NAM) finally seems to be getting into action. This is clear from the increase in the volumes of the intra- and inter-state trading of farm goods through the e-NAM digital platform over the past two years. The turnover of this unified pan-country online farm market is reckoned to have grown by 32 per cent in 2022-23 to reach close to Rs 75,000 crore. Indications are that it would touch, or even exceed, Rs 1 trillion this fiscal year. This would be deemed an impressive performance, especially considering that the country’s annual trade in farm goods, excluding milk and marine products, is worth just over Rs 5 trillion.