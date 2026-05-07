Lost cause: Mamata Banerjee's defiance risks stoking lawlessness in Bengal

Indeed, Ms Banerjee has only magnified her status as a sore loser and perhaps an ignorant one; she has no constitutional locus standi to continue in office, mainly because her term is tied to that of the Assembly. Her refusal to resign makes no difference to the process. Article 172 of the Constitution stipulates that an Assembly shall continue for five years from its first meeting and no longer. That expiration date was May 7. In other words, a new Assembly will now be constituted. It is unclear how Ms Banerjee can disrupt this process through constitutionally legal means. She may be relying on her reputation as a political maverick to defy the conventions — just as she did in her days in opposition to the Left Front. Ms Banerjee has chosen to project herself anew as a “street politician”. But while that brand of disruptive politics may have served her well with an electorate tired of 34 years of Left rule, it does not befit a politician who should have acquired the gravitas of restraint after a long stint in office. By refusing to observe the guardrails that sustain democracy, she is falling prey to the same nature of transgressions of which she is accusing her opponents.