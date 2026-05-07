Lost cause: Mamata Banerjee's defiance risks stoking lawlessness in Bengal

Ms Banerjee’s contention is that the election has not been conducted fairly and that central forces were misused to capture booths and influence the outcome. Her party had made the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which ultimately dropped 2.7 million voters from the roll despite Supreme Court intervention, a key campaign issue. Though the scale of the defeat — 80 seats to the TMC against 207 seats to the BJP — suggests a strong anti-incumbency current, post-poll analysis points to some merit in her complaint. In several seats that the TMC lost to the BJP, scrutiny based on results published by the Election Commission of India showed that the BJP won by fewer votes than the number of names deleted from the rolls ahead of voting. This includes Ms Banerjee’s own 15,505 margin of loss in Bhabanipur, which saw about 51,000 SIR deletions. Of course, it is impossible to assume that all voters deleted from the roll would have voted for the TMC, but the pattern undoubtedly deserves more examination. Ms Banerjee is within her rights to file an election petition before the high court within 45 days of the results being announced or a writ petition before the Supreme Court on the integrity of the process. She would be better advised to follow these routes rather than resort to the kind of shrill street politics that West Bengal cannot afford.