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Strengthening preparedness: New disaster warning system will protect lives

While India's high mobile penetration provides strong foundations for a nationwide alert system, connectivity is uneven, particularly in remote and rural regions, device compatibility varies widely

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Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 10:17 PM IST
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On Saturday morning last week, millions of Indians were jolted by a loud siren and a flashing message on their phones of an “extremely severe” alert, part of a nationwide trial of India’s new mobile-based disaster-warning system developed by the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT) in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). This system uses “Cell Broadcast Technology”, which enables authorities to send geotargeted alerts to all mobile devices within a defined area simultaneously, and is faster and more reliable than conventional SMS. The initiative aligns with global standards such as the “Common Alerting Protocol”, as recommended by the International Telecommunication Union, and builds on India’s existing Integrated Alert System “SACHET”, which has already disseminated over 134 billion SMS alerts in more than 19 Indian languages during past disasters.
 
The urgency behind such a system is evident. India is increasingly exposed to extreme weather events such as heatwaves, cyclones, floods, and cloudbursts, making rapid, last-mile communication critical. Early-warning systems have proven globally to reduce disaster mortality significantly, and India’s own experience with cyclones has shown that timely alerts can save thousands of lives. As United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has emphasised, disaster-related mortality is significantly lower in countries with robust early-warning systems, and even 24 hours’ advance notice can reduce potential damage by up to 30 per cent. A robust mobile-based alert system, therefore, has the potential to scale up these gains nationwide.
 
While India’s high mobile penetration provides strong foundations for a nationwide alert system, connectivity is uneven, particularly in remote and rural regions, and device compatibility varies widely. Not all handsets support Cell Broadcast Technology, and even among those that do, users must often have specific test channels enabled to receive such messages. More fundamentally, the credibility of any early-warning system begins with the accuracy of forecasts. Alerts triggered by imprecise or poorly calibrated predictions risk becoming false alarms. Over time, repeated inaccuracies can erode public trust, leading to alert fatigue.
 
Equally important is the challenge of inclusion. Vulnerable groups such as the elderly and persons with disabilities may face barriers in receiving, interpreting, or acting upon digital alerts. Bridging this last-mile gap will require a multilayered approach that integrates mobile alerts with traditional communication channels such as radio, public-address systems, sirens, and local-governance networks. Finally, effectiveness depends on public preparedness. Advanced systems like Japan’s J-Alert or the United States’ Wireless Emergency Alerts combine technology with sustained awareness campaigns and clear protocols on “what to do”. Citizens must not only receive alerts but also understand what action to take. This underscores the need for grading the alerts by distinguishing between advisory, moderate threats, and extreme threats to ensure that urgency is communicated without causing confusion. The trial signals progress, and the relevant entities must build on it with the aim of achieving forecast accuracy, seamless delivery across devices and networks, inclusive last-mile reach, and sustained public awareness.

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Topics :Business Standard Editorial CommentBS OpinionSecurity alertMobile phone

First Published: May 04 2026 | 10:16 PM IST

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