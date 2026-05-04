Strengthening preparedness: New disaster warning system will protect lives

While India’s high mobile penetration provides strong foundations for a nationwide alert system, connectivity is uneven, particularly in remote and rural regions, and device compatibility varies widely. Not all handsets support Cell Broadcast Technology, and even among those that do, users must often have specific test channels enabled to receive such messages. More fundamentally, the credibility of any early-warning system begins with the accuracy of forecasts. Alerts triggered by imprecise or poorly calibrated predictions risk becoming false alarms. Over time, repeated inaccuracies can erode public trust, leading to alert fatigue.

Equally important is the challenge of inclusion. Vulnerable groups such as the elderly and persons with disabilities may face barriers in receiving, interpreting, or acting upon digital alerts. Bridging this last-mile gap will require a multilayered approach that integrates mobile alerts with traditional communication channels such as radio, public-address systems, sirens, and local-governance networks. Finally, effectiveness depends on public preparedness. Advanced systems like Japan’s J-Alert or the United States’ Wireless Emergency Alerts combine technology with sustained awareness campaigns and clear protocols on “what to do”. Citizens must not only receive alerts but also understand what action to take. This underscores the need for grading the alerts by distinguishing between advisory, moderate threats, and extreme threats to ensure that urgency is communicated without causing confusion. The trial signals progress, and the relevant entities must build on it with the aim of achieving forecast accuracy, seamless delivery across devices and networks, inclusive last-mile reach, and sustained public awareness.