Given the credit guarantee, banks will be less reluctant to lend, particularly to MSMEs. Small firms usually do not have financial buffers to navigate this kind of exogenous shock. In the absence of financial support, there would be a risk of closures, which must be avoided. Once firms go out of business, it is always difficult to revive them. Therefore, it will be important for the government, along with lenders and other relevant institutions, to carefully monitor how the scheme is implemented. It should also be prepared to make necessary intervention if the crisis persists.

As things stand, it is difficult to say with certainty when the crisis in West Asia will end, though there are renewed hopes that hostilities will be resolved soon. It has been reported that the United States and Iran are actively working towards an understanding, leading to a correction in prices of crude oil and a rise in stock markets on Wednesday. An early resolution to the conflict and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz are critical. About one-fifth of the supply of global oil passes through the strait, and a near-complete stoppage of flows for over two months has significantly depleted reserves. Some analysts are of the view that reserves could fall below critical levels in the coming weeks, leading to a sharp increase in oil prices. Thus, it is important that the Strait of Hormuz is opened as soon as possible. Nevertheless, even if an agreement is reached to restore the flow of crude oil and gas in the coming days, the ECLGS will help firms because it will take a while before the price and availability of fuel, particularly of gas, adjust to desirable levels.