Empty chairs: Government should not delay board appointments at PSBs

Even the boards themselves are shorthanded, aside from the failure to appoint chairpersons. Two of the 11 PSBs have only seven members on their board. The highest number of members that any of the nationalised banks’ boards has is 10, and only three of them do so. Of particular concern is that several also lack a director appointed in the category of chartered accountants. Such an appointment is required to ensure that the audit committee of the board, to which many vital duties are delegated, functions in accordance with the regulations. Most also lack the full complement of independent directors, making do with RBI and government nominees. This is a broader problem, of course. There is a shortage of independent directors in the private sector, even as various regulations have piled more and more duties on to those roles.