MAGA vs techies: Trump's H-1B dilemma exposes ideological fault lines

The recent war of words over H-1B visas offers early signs of the unpredictable nature of the second Trump administration. The disagreement, played out over Elon Musk-owned X, pitted Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again (MAGA) hardliners against the tech billionaires who supported his re-election, led by Mr Musk and his billionaire colleague in the Department of Government Efficiency Vivek Ramaswamy. Ironically, the sparking point of this MAGA civil war was the criticism by anti-immigrant, anti-Islamic influencer Laura Loomer over Mr Trump’s appointment of Chennai-born Sriram Krishnan as an adviser on artificial intelligence policy in his administration.

Mr Krishnan favours bringing more skilled immigrants to the United States (US). Ms Loomer’s comment that this appointment was not in line with “America First” policies was endorsed by MAGA supporters, with posts that vied with one another for poor taste. They were endorsed by former United Nations ambassador, Indian-origin Nikki Haley, and Steve Bannon. Ms Loomer, for instance, referred to Indians, who account for over 70 per cent of H-1B visas, as “invaders. This campaign was countered by Mr Ramaswamy, who blamed American culture for “privileging mediocrity” as a reason US firms hired skilled workers from other countries. On his part, Mr Musk, originally an H-1B visa entrant from South Africa, spoke of the programme attracting the top 0.1 per cent of engineering talent. The bitter war of words has been tamped for now with the President-elect specifying that he had “always liked” the H-1B visa programme.

This endorsement should not, however, allay the Indian tech industry’s fears. For one, it is unclear whether Mr Trump’s statement is driven by a genuine understanding of the issue at hand or an attempt to placate the powerful tech-industry bosses, the erstwhile critics who chose to massively bankroll his campaign this time. Contrary to his laudatory comments over the weekend, Mr Trump had described such visas as “very bad” and “unfair” during his first term. In 2017, he signed the “Buy American, Hire American” executive order, which resulted in a sharp uptick in the denial and delays of H-1B petitions since 2015. In 2020, the Trump administration required employers to pay H-1B holders higher wages to discourage US companies from turning to cheaper labour from abroad.