More ambition needed: New FTAs welcome, but bigger targets lie ahead

India and New Zealand on Monday announced that they had concluded discussions successfully on a free-trade agreement (FTA). Shortly before that, it was revealed that a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, or Cepa, had been signed with the state of Oman, West Asia. While neither of these two economies is large or of significant global scale, these agreements are an opportune moment to consider India’s fresh approach to such pacts in recent years. An initial distrust of FTAs, particularly those signed by the previous dispensation, has now been partly rescinded. India has not gone so far, however, as to begin meaningful negotiations with any of its peer economies. There is still a belief that other developing countries might be able to outcompete India and thus there is more benefit to be had in economic integration with richer nations. In an age in which competitiveness depends on the ability to be part of flexible and disaggregated global supply chains, this is not entirely true. However, any attempt to open up new markets and deepen global integration will be a net positive for the Indian economy, and thus these new agreements are welcome, as is the broader shift in policy that they represent.

Both build on existing, if recent, precedent. A Cepa was signed with the United Arab Emirates shortly after New Delhi began to take a relook at the possibilities of such pacts. And the agreement with New Zealand follows a similar deal with another agricultural powerhouse, Australia. An FTA has also been agreed upon with the United Kingdom (UK), which means that India now has formal trade pacts with three of the five Anglosphere economies. Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has said that discussions with Canada will now resume — which is significant, given the downturn in ties between the two nations, which had held up such talks in recent years. Mr Goyal has also indicated that talks with the United States (US) are at “an advanced stage”. That agreement, of course, will be harder to obtain.