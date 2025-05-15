One for the roads: Sustainable transport needs policy recalibration

The government’s decision to add a “sustainable transport” mission to its National Action Plan for Climate Change (NAPCC) will mark the first inclusion in the NAPCC in over a decade. The NAPCC mission for sustainable transport will encompass all the key elements of transport — from roads, railways, ports, shipping, and civil aviation. The real challenge for the government is to address the road sector. Unlike shipping and civil aviation, for which the government plans to align with international standards, there is no internationally agreed net-zero plan for the road sector. Transportation accounts for 10 per cent of the country’s greenhouse gas emission, but this figure understates the magnitude of the problem, which is primarily a result of road transport.

This sub-sector accounts for 87-90 per cent of the emission from the transportation sector, and for about a third of urban air pollution. Reducing emission in this sector demands a wide-angle approach that encompasses transforming logistics, consumer behaviour, and urban planning. A recent report in this newspaper suggests that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will focus on emission standards and reductions, such as Bharat VII emission standards, which align with Euro VII standards, and promote alternative fuels and electric vehicles (EVs). Transitioning freight movement from the road sector to the more optimum solution (emission-wise) of the railways will demand a significant re-adjustment of the railways’ structural inefficiencies, which have resulted in road freight accounting for 73 per cent of freight traffic movement. But it is in expanding the EV ecosystem that the ministry will have to significantly recalibrate its agenda.