The new normal: India's stand on terrorism is clear with Operation Sindoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Monday, could not have been more precise in articulating India’s position on terrorism. Speaking for the first time since May 7, the day military action started, Mr Modi made it clear not only to the citizens of India but to the world that Operation Sindoor was now India’s policy against terrorism. The operation targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK). The operation has set a new benchmark for India’s response against terrorism and defines the new normal. The policy has three key elements.

First, India will give a fitting reply if there is a terrorist attack on its soil. India will act against all locations where the roots of terrorism emerge. This is exactly what the Indian armed forces did last week in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, in which 26 people were killed. Indian forces hit terror infrastructure deep in Pakistan and PoJK with precision, inflicting significant damage. About 100 terrorists are believed to have been killed in the operation. Second, India will not tolerate nuclear blackmail. Pakistan, which lags behind India in conventional warfare, has regularly used the threat of nuclear escalation against Indian action. In fact, Pakistan’s possession of nuclear weapons has been a concern for the global community. Given its uncertain and fragile polity, along with the state-terrorist nexus, there is always a risk of such weapons falling into the wrong hands with consequences for the entire world. Third, India will not differentiate between the state sponsoring terrorism and the actual masterminds of terrorism. Although it was always known to India and the world that Pakistan harbours terrorists as state policy, the proximity was on full display last week. Funeral prayers for designated terrorists killed in the Operation Sindoor were attended by senior Pakistan army officers in uniform. Thus, there is no reason for anyone to differentiate between terrorists and the Pakistani state.

Besides spelling out three main canons of the policy, Mr Modi touched upon several related aspects worth highlighting here. He talked about how the Indian armed forces responded effectively to the escalation of the Pakistan army. Indian forces inflicted severe damage on the Pakistani defence infrastructure, particularly the air force. The operation also showed India’s air defence capabilities and its capacity to hit deep and hard inside Pakistan at will. There is a debate over why India agreed to pause the operation too soon. As was highlighted on Monday, the Pakistan army contacted India’s director general of military operations with the proposal that it would not indulge in terror or military activity further. Since India had destroyed terrorist camps and eliminated terrorists, it decided to consider the proposal. However, it must be remembered that India has only decided to suspend the operation.