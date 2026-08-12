Bombay House Blues: Chandrasekaran's exit must spur an introspection

These veto rights have been at the centre of the second key bone of contention among trustees as well — the Tata Sons leadership. In October last year, the Tata Trusts board adopted a resolution to grant a third five-year term to Mr Chandrasekaran as executive chairman of Tata Sons. However, the proposal was put on hold at the Tata Sons board meeting in February this year. This followed Noel Tata’s reservations over the performance of some Tata companies, making Mr Chandrasekaran’s third term conditional. The listing of Tata Sons, which the Trusts chair is not in favour of, had also reportedly played a role. In the ensuing six months, the proposal on Mr Chandrasekaran’s third term was not taken up. As Mr Chandrasekaran’s statement suggests, this became the reason for him to not seek another term. Instead of being subjected to continued uncertainty, which has a variety of implications for a large group, Mr Chandrasekaran decided to exit honourably and pave the way for the board to find his successor. The next six months warrant steps to make the group more professional and calm frayed nerves. This would require a thorough reimagination of the relationship between the Tata group’s holding company and its principal shareholder, Tata Trusts.