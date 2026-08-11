New Bill will make tribunal appointments transparent and independent
Courts have settled that tribunals that take up the jurisdiction of high courts must have the latter's independence and capacityBusiness Standard Editorial Comment
Courts have settled that tribunals that take up the jurisdiction of high courts must have the latter's independence and capacityBusiness Standard Editorial Comment
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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 11:21 PM IST