Railways' new safety steps: Smart planning or knee-jerk reaction?

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw this week informed Parliament that investigations were underway into the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on February 15, which left 18 passengers dead and many injured. In this context, Mr Vaishnaw also said a decision had been taken to introduce complete access control at 60 stations. A pilot has been launched at five stations, including New Delhi, Varanasi, and Ayodhya. Accordingly, only passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to go to the platforms and unauthorised entry points will be sealed to contain the crowd. As reported last week, the railways is taking several steps to avoid a repeat of the incident. A dedicated war room will be set up at different stations and monitoring will improve through the installation of more cameras. All railway staff will have newly designed identity cards. They will also get a new uniform so that they can be identified easily and will be in a position to make interventions as and when needed. All major stations will have a station director with powers to make quick decisions. The director will also be able to control ticket sales, depending on station capacity and train availability. After having experimented with temporary waiting-areas outside several stations, the railways will build such permanent waiting-areas at busy stations.

The steps taken or under consideration by the Indian Railways to enhance capacity for managing potential surges in passenger numbers are encouraging. However, like many policy decisions, the impact will depend on how some of the proposed steps are implemented. It is worth noting that crowding at railway stations, particularly during the festival season, is not very unusual. It is thus important that managers at large stations remain alert at all times. Although the results of the ongoing investigation into the February incident will reveal the cause, news reports suggest confusion on the platform and the issuance of an excessive number of tickets led to the tragedy. Both these could have been easily avoided. Along with the steps being taken by the railways, some other measures can also be considered.