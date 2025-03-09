Resetting trade: Govt should inform how trade talks with US are progressing

Recent statements on economic and trade relations between the United States (US) and India by senior American officials may provide some insight into what is being planned for the supposed “trade deal” that the two countries have promised to negotiate. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the US in February, he agreed with US President Donald Trump that the first tranches of a multisectoral trade agreement would be negotiated by the fall of this year. However, intervention over the past week from both the US President and his commerce secretary underlines the difficulties involved. Mr Trump reiterated his concern that Indian tariffs were so prohibitively high that “you can’t even sell anything into India”. He added that India had agreed “to cut their tariffs way down now because somebody’s finally exposing them for what they’ve done”. Whether or not this is the case, it indicates that New Delhi’s efforts to claim that its trade-weighted average tariffs are quite low are not helping. It would perhaps be better to focus on those sectors that are particular irritants to the US, and identify the tariff reductions that might be required there.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, however, has a slightly different approach in mind. The US, he said, requires “a macro, large-scale, broad-based trade agreement that takes everything into account”. Mr Lutnick has been given a very tough job by his President — to try and identify the relevant tariffs every country imposes on every American import into its markets, in order to ensure reciprocity. It is no wonder that Mr Lutnick would prefer his job made simpler by broadbased cuts across tariff lines. Even when it comes to particularly politically sensitive areas — such as agriculture — the commerce secretary would like to see more openness, although he acknowledged that some quotas and some limits might continue to be required.