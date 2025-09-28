Reforming tribunals: Rising vacancies at the top are hampering efficiency

Tribunals were set up to offer swift, cost-effective, and decentralised resolution to legal disputes. The principal idea was that these quasi-judicial bodies would comprise members with specific sector expertise to deliver better-informed judgments relatively swiftly, reducing the caseload on regular courts. It is deeply concerning, therefore, to discover that India’s commercial tribunals in particular suffer from the same infirmities as the regular judicial system. According to legal think tank Daksh’s State of Tribunals 2025 report, India’s commercial tribunals face a backlog of 356,000 cases, worth ₹24.2 trillion (as of September). It estimates the value of these cases as amounting to 7.5 per cent of gross domestic product.

Nothing illustrates this better than the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in the context of functioning of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). Between them, the two have more than 18,000 cases pending, worth ₹13 trillion. Against a statutory time limit of 330 days, cases take an average of 752 days to settle, defeating the purpose of the IBC. More than 80 per cent of the people working in these institutions are contractual, hampering efficiency even more. The Debt Recovery Tribunals (DRTs), established to speed up recovery from commercial defaulters, have over 215,000 cases pending. More than 86 per cent of these have been outstanding for over 180 days, well beyond the statutory six-month deadline. Tax tribunals, such as the Income-Tax Appellate Tribunal and the Customs, Excise, and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, also face a backlog of more than 73,000 cases, worth an estimated value of ₹1.96 trillion. The newly launched Goods and Services Appellate Tribunal may face similar challenges. It will start with a formidable caseload of 480,000 appeals, worth ₹2.9 trillion in GST disputes.