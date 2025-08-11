Home / Opinion / Editorial / Revenue milestone: Airtel is leading the way with record-high Arpu

Revenue milestone: Airtel is leading the way with record-high Arpu

As Arpu is a key yardstick of a telecom company's financial health, telcos must work on effective monetisation strategies

airtel bharti airtel
premium
At an Arpu of ₹250, Airtel is much ahead of other telcos in India.
Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 10:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Leading telecommunications company Bharti Airtel recently hit a landmark number on customer revenue, thereby signalling a positive outlook for the telecom sector. At the quarterly earnings, reported last week, the company announced monthly average revenue per user (Arpu) of ₹250, more than two years after reaching the ₹200 mark. While the number is still some distance away from the ₹300 Arpu goal that the company’s founder and chairman, Sunil Bharti Mittal, has often spelt out (though without a target date), it signifies a healthy break from a sluggish trend that the industry has witnessed for a long time. 
At an Arpu of ₹250, Airtel is much ahead of other telcos in India. The biggest company in this space by subscriber numbers, Reliance Jio, is at ₹209, and Vodafone Idea at ₹175. The annual industry numbers given out by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) put the wireless Arpu of the sector at ₹174.46 in 2024-25, with a growth rate of 16.89 per cent over the previous year. The rise in Arpu was primarily because of the tariff increases announced by telcos in 2024-25 after several quarters. Indeed, India’s telecom Arpu has been a laggard for years when compared with telcos around the world. The top telcos in the United States such as AT&T and T-Mobile have clocked over $50 (around ₹4,300) per user per month in wireless service and much higher in the case of data service, according to latest reports. The Arpu of some of the leading European telecom companies recently remained at least around 10 euros (more than ₹1,000) and those in China at around 50 yuan (around ₹600). 
As Arpu is a key yardstick of a telecom company’s financial health, telcos must work on effective monetisation strategies. This may not necessarily mean raising tariffs across the board but rather designing some services with differential pricing. Mr Mittal, who had in 2021 said that Airtel would not shy away from raising tariffs, has maintained that companies must try to reach ₹300 to remain relevant in the market. Even though that may be a good target for telcos to keep their balance sheet robust, they must not lose sight of innovation and the quality of service being offered to consumers. As competition is expected to ensure quality of service, a duopoly situation in the telecom sector may not be a good idea. With the telecom sector being high on debt, the possibility of a duopoly is frequently a talking point. Against that backdrop, higher Arpu should become a common goal for the industry by way of innovation and niche packages. Airtel, for instance, announced its entry into the local Cloud services market through its digital subsidiary Xtelify recently. It plans to offer data localisation solutions to businesses. 
There’s no doubt that only a focused and agile approach to data will enable the telecom industry to navigate complexities, including artificial intelligence-linked disruption. Instead of knocking on the government door for financial relief, companies must get future-ready. Even as monetisation and higher Arpu should be an important objective for the industry, it is important to ensure telecom services remain accessible to all. The current teledensity — of 85 per cent in India — has much room for growth, still.   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Reckoning in Dhaka: A year since the coup, Bangladesh is in a shambles

Premium

RBI has done its part, solutions to external disruptions lie elsewhere

Premium

States must fix their own economies, address deeper structural cracks

Premium

A smart pay-per-view model could reshape film distribution economics

Premium

Law and disorder: Recent judgments highlight poor police capabilities

Topics :Business Standard Editorial CommentEditorial CommentBS Opiniontelecom sectorBharti AirtelIndian telecom sectorSunil Bharti MittalTelecom industryCloud servicesReliance Jio

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 10:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story