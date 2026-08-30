Thus, in the given uncertain global environment, higher foreign-exchange reserves will definitely help maintain external stability. The rupee, for instance, has stabilised over the past few weeks and recovered some of the lost ground. However, it is worth noting that higher reserves should not be used to prop up the rupee against fundamentals because this could affect external competitiveness and might end up widening the CAD. The latest reading (July) on the index for the real effective exchange rate showed that the rupee had depreciated about 8 per cent in real terms over the past year and was undervalued to a similar extent. Some amount of undervaluation will help reduce the CAD and make Indian assets more attractive to foreign investors. It must also be kept in mind that capital flows under the swap scheme will provide relief only in the short to medium term.