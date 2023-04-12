Home / Opinion / Editorial / Rules of the game

Rules of the game

Online gaming regulations need clarity

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
Premium
Rules of the game

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 10:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Topics :online gamingOnline gambling

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 10:11 PM IST

Also Read

Paid competitive gaming growing 6x faster than overall mobile gaming: RPT

How is game of skill different from game of chance?

Indian gaming industry needs stable regulatory environment: Sameer Barde

Indian gaming to add 100,000 jobs in FY23, grow five-fold in 7 years: Study

Centre appoints MeitY as the nodal ministry for gaming, to set rules soon

Sustained slowdown

Power fluctuations

Demand-supply mismatch

Decongesting Indian prisons

Holistic management

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story