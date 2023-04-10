Home / Opinion / Editorial / Decongesting Indian prisons

Decongesting Indian prisons

Govt comes up with a practical solution

Business Standard Editorial Comment
Premium
Decongesting Indian prisons

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 10:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Union home ministry’s plan to launch a special scheme to offer financial support for poor under-trial prisoners who languish in jail for their inability to pay for bail is a practical step forward towards solving the vexed question of congested prisons by amending the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The recently released India Justice Report said 77 per cent of the prison population were pe

Topics :Business Standard Editorial Commentprisonjail reforms

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 10:20 PM IST

Also Read

The end of Covid Zero

Winning ways

Investment conundrum

Lula in charge

Beyond civil society

Holistic management

Technology transformation

Fine-tuning needed

Justice delayed

An unexpected pause

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story