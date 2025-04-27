Saving water: India needs a balanced management template to avert crisis

India could be staring at a severe water crisis this summer with snowfall on the Himalayan-Hindu Kush range reaching a 23-year low for a third consecutive year, according to the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development’s latest “Snow Update” report. “Snow persistence”, or the time the snow remains on the ground, is almost 24 per cent below normal. This means that water levels in the subcontinent’s major river systems — the Ganga, Brahmaputra, and Indus — will be running low since snowmelt in April, May, and June typically accounts for a significant part of the annual river flows. Such low levels will, in turn, impact irrigation and power generation, and Indians’ access to water. In these circumstances, increasing dependence on groundwater resources is a given. But groundwater resources too are rapidly depleting, with the NITI Aayog estimating that nearly 600 million Indians currently face high to extreme water stress. With climate change likely to worsen the situation, India’s challenge is to create a water-management template that balances the needs of its population without catastrophically depleting its water reserves.

Addressing this demands a relook by both the Centre and states at decades of policy choices that have encouraged indiscriminate usage without rational water-management strategies. The Green Revolution legacies of promoting water-intensive crops such as paddy and sugar in water-scarce states by providing free or heavily subsidised water have seen the water table dropping dangerously. A study by the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar shows 450 cubic kilometres of groundwater was lost in northern India between 2002 and 2021. As a result of agricultural overexploitation, growing urbanisation without commensurate water-pricing policies, and the steady pollution of rivers and water bodies with industrial and agricultural effluent, some 60 per cent of India’s districts are projected to suffer critical water shortages within two decades.