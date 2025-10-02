Home / Opinion / Editorial / To beat slow growth, India needs to create better-paying jobs at scale

To beat slow growth, India needs to create better-paying jobs at scale

The combination of slower productivity and a shrinking formal sector has substantially restrained wage growth, undermining both worker income and domestic demand

Wages
premium
In India, the intent behind strengthening labour protection has been to improve workers’ conditions. However, excessively stringent laws have had unintended consequences.
Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 10:45 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A slow increase in wages can have troubling implications for economic growth and equity. The Annual Survey of Industries (2023-24), recently released, underscores this concern: Profits per factory rose 7 per cent, while wages per worker increased only 5.5 per cent. Profits grew faster than wages for several years in the recent past. The Economic Survey for 2024-25 also flagged weak wage growth, while corporate profitability increased to a 15-year high in 2023-24. The data shows that gains in labour productivity too have faltered, with output per worker showing weaker growth after 2013-14 than earlier years did. At the same time, the share of formal manufacturing in gross domestic product has nearly halved since 2010-11, limiting access to stable, high-quality jobs. The combination of slower productivity and a shrinking formal sector has substantially restrained wage growth, undermining both worker income and domestic demand. 
However, this disconnect is not confined to India. Globally, the balance between wages and profits has tilted toward capital. Rapid technological change might deepen this divide. The International Labour Organization’s World Employment and Social Outlook 2025 warns that nearly one in four workers could see their role significantly transformed by generative artificial intelligence. It is being argued that young people entering the workforce now face significant challenges, as the automation of entry-level jobs limits skill-building and wealth accumulation, potentially leading to stagnant wages and a widening intergenerational wealth gap. 
In India, the intent behind strengthening labour protection has been to improve workers’ conditions. However, excessively stringent laws have had unintended consequences. Research shows that stringent labour laws have incentivised firms to shift towards contract-based employment, thereby reducing the number of directly hired, formally employed workers. This shift has been particularly evident in the manufacturing sector, in which the use of contract labour has increased significantly since the early 2000s, with a direct impact on wages. The data on Periodic Labour Force Surveys also shows that only a small minority of India’s labour force has formal employment. 
Further, as a Goldman Sachs report shows, over the years, India’s capital-intensive manufacturing subsectors (such as machinery, chemicals, electronics, and pharmaceuticals) have seen stronger growth in both exports and employment than in many of the labour-intensive sectors (textiles, footwear, and food & beverages). This suggests that investment and export efforts are favouring industries that use more machines and more capital, which often require more skill and pay higher wages, rather than ones that absorb large numbers of lower-skilled workers. Stringent labour laws are said to be one of the biggest reasons why India has underperformed in labour-intensive industries over the past decades, which has affected employment generation and with implications for wages and overall economic growth. The new Labour Codes, awaiting implementation, are expected to improve the situation. Without employment creation in low-skill labour-intensive sectors, which can potentially provide decent wages to a large part of India’s workforce, it would be difficult to sustain higher aggregate demand over the long run. The problem can further be exacerbated by a sustained increase in profit growth over wage growth. To be fair, there is no easy near-term solution, but these issues must be debated.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

One for the girls: Poor sex ratio underlines Delhi's social regression

Premium

Credit divide: Gaps exist in rural finance access despite progress

Premium

Reforming tribunals: Rising vacancies at the top are hampering efficiency

Premium

MPC should wait for more clarity on inflation before deciding on rate cuts

Premium

Maritime ambitions: New policy can increase capacity substantially

Topics :Business Standard Editorial Commentaverage daily wagesminimum wages

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 10:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story