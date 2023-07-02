Competition notice in aviation

Although M&As need to be scrutinised, Air India and its owner, Tata Group, passed the CCI examination twice in the past two years. In December 2021, the CCI cleared the Rs 18,000 crore deal of the Tatas to acquire Air India. After emerging a winning bidder in October 2021, Talace, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, bought 100 per cent in Air India and Air India Express, and 50 per cent in Air India SATS Airport Services (AISATS). At the time, the Tatas were operating Vistara through a 51-49 per cent joint venture with Singapore Airlines. Air Asia India was also in the Tata stable through a JV with Malaysia’s Air Asia. An official statement in the last week of December 2021 said the CCI had approved Talace acquiring shareholding in Air India, Air India Express, and AISATS. In June last year, the CCI approved Air India’s proposal to buy the entire equity share capital of Air Asia India.

Duopoly in India is a concern not just to telecom. Aviation too is showing signs of two players dominating the market. Against that backdrop, the competition watchdog has raised a kind of red flag while studying the proposed merger of Air India, acquired by Tata Group in 2022, and Vistara, a joint venture of the group and Singapore Airlines. The notice, sent by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to Air India asking why its merger with Vistara should not be investigated from the realm of antitrust norms, could result in delaying the deal. Apart from that, the course of the CCI investigation, after a reply from Tata Group within a month, is sure to set a precedent for defining what constitutes anti-competitive behaviour in aviation. The fact that a very small number of mergers and acquisitions (M&As) — estimated at less than 5 per cent — end up getting a notice of this nature makes it a test case for the aviation sector.