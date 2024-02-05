Status update

On February 4, 2004, a little website was set up by a group of friends at Harvard University. Its premise was simple: Students at the university could create a brief and basic profile and upload their photographs. They could then message one another publicly (on a “wall”) or privately. Within a few years, Facebook became a globe-spanning social network; and, another few years later, it turned capable of shaking governments and distorting election campaigns. Twenty years on, from the first profile photograph being uploaded to what was then “thefacebook.com”, Facebook has become “Meta”, with a stable of products that includes WhatsApp and Instagram. Extraordinarily, it had never returned money to its shareholders through a dividend; but last week it, for the first time, authorised a payment of 50 cents per share to its investors. This came alongside news that revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 rose by 25 per cent, to over $40 billion, tripling its net income to $14 billion. At the end of 2023, it was sitting on over $65 billion of cash.



Facebook, in other words, has reached the age of maturity. It is no longer exciting and new; it is not where new social media narratives are created or stars are born. But it certainly remains the basic underpinning of much social media narrative management by politicians, by companies, and by extremists of all stripes. A network built for the hothouse environment of an Ivy League university has struggled, over the past decade in particular, to manage the real world. Shortly before his company announced its unexpectedly positive results, Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg had to face a grilling — his eighth — from politicians in his own country, the United States. The highlight was certainly his awkward apology to parents who had lost their children to sexual exploitation or bullying through social media. In Facebook's decades-long march to maturity, it appears quite clear that many individual casualties have been left by the wayside.