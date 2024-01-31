Raise standards

The latest All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) for the academic session 2021-22 has highlighted the vast improvements and significant growth seen in the higher education ecosystem over the past few years. According to the survey, student enrolment has steadily increased over the years, particularly female enrolment, which registered an all-time high of 20.7 million — a 32 per cent increase since 2014-15. The gender parity index, or the ratio of the female gross enrolment ratio (GER) to male GER, stands at 1.01 at the all-India level, indicating the increase in enrolment is in favour of females. The strength of female faculty in higher education institutions (HEIs) has also jumped by almost 22 per cent between 2014-15 and 2021-22. Clearly, the latest numbers show that significant gains have been made in closing the gender gap in higher education. Attention has also been drawn towards embracing social diversity and inclusion inside the classroom. The representation of students from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and minority backgrounds has increased considerably. At the same time, enrolment remains highly concentrated in a few geographical areas of the country. Only six states constitute 53.3 per cent of total student enrolment.



The survey results also capture the significantly high government presence in higher education. Close to 59 per cent of the total registered universities are managed by governments, while the corresponding number for colleges stands at 21.5 per cent. Government expenditure on the education sector, at around 3 per cent of gross domestic product, is not sufficient to meet the emerging needs. This calls for a greater presence of the private sector. Recent initiatives by the government to encourage foreign universities to set up campuses in India and also expand the footprint of Indian universities abroad are a welcome step. Two Australian universities have already received approval to set up campuses in GIFT City. At the same time, elite Indian institutions like the Indian Institutes of Technology have established their presence in Africa and West Asia.



According to the survey, student enrolment in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) is approximately 26 per cent of total enrolment, with the females outnumbering the males. While this looks promising, more Indians need to acquire the appropriate skills to work in an increasingly technology-driven world. Industry often complains that Indian graduates are not employable. The survey raises another crucial issue — the presence of international students in Indian institutions, an important indicator in the global ranking of universities. In less than a decade, the number of foreign students in the country has surged. Yet, a large chunk of students continues to come from South Asian nations, with Nepal accounting for the biggest share. There is a need to review policies if India is to attract more international students from other regions. In this context, it is worth noting that there is a massive shortage of teachers across higher educational institutions. There are also concerns involving curriculum, publication, and the research profile of faculty. Over 30 per cent of teaching positions are reported lying vacant in 45 central universities across the country. Higher enrolment and pass rates are not a panacea for problems plaguing India’s higher education. Additionally, efforts to enhance industry-academia linkage and the adoption of more structural processes in academic appointments can go a long way in improving outcomes in the sector.



