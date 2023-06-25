Tech diplomacy

Finally, there are diplomatic considerations. The drone deal explicitly targets Chinese regional hegemony but the signing of the Artemis Accords could be another pressure point. It is notable that China and Russia, the two other major space powers, have not signed this accord, which essentially enables US-led interests in space. India already collaborates with Russia in space projects, including its Gaganyaan mission. As with the troubled relationship over defence supplies, this project too could become moot, given Moscow’s occupation with Ukraine. Like the Quad, the Artemis Accords could be a new testing point for India.

This is an impressive haul of agreements that build on the 2022 Initiative for Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) announced in 2022 and led by the National Security Advisors of both countries. It marks a re-start after the stagnation following the historic Indo-US Nuclear deal of 2008, under former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, as a result of poorly drafted investment laws. If the nuclear deal comprehensively puts behind the long regime of technology denial, starting from the 1960s, the current crop takes the relationship ahead. Equally, these deals present challenges to India in terms of maximising project execution, technology absorption, and balancing diplomacy. The F414 deal, for instance, covers an unprecedented 80 per cent transfer of technology — including 11 “critical technologies” — and requires HAL to absorb technology and start manufacturing within three years. This will be a major test for HAL, given its limited success in design and manufacturing capabilities so far. Micron Technologies’ proposal may also be constrained by uncertainties over India’s ability to set up an ultra-high-tech facility, given the country’s unhappy history with semiconductor manufacture in the 1980s. Also, India is a very late entrant in a field now aggressively dominated by East Asia (led by Taiwan, South Korea, and China), which currently produces 90 per cent of the world’s memory chips.