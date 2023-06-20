Rhetoric and reaction

A similar story is playing out in Uttarakhand, where violence against the Muslims, who account for about 14 per cent of the state’s population, escalated after the state passed stringent anti-conversion laws and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami deployed the provocative term “mazar jihad”, a reference to the alleged illegal construction of mausoleums on forest land. The upshot of this generated unrest has been that Muslim shopkeepers in a small town in Uttarkashi have been reportedly forced to vacate their shops after two men attempted to abduct a minor Hindu girl. Vishva Hindu Parishad leaders have decreed Muslim scrap dealers and ice cream sellers a threat to Hindu girls. The controversy forced a ruling party leader to call off his daughter’s marriage to a Muslim boy. In West Bengal, communal tensions have flared to a point where events that barely registered on the cultural calendar before have become the focus of communal riots. In Kashmir, habitual references to Muslims as terrorists have escalated attacks on Hindu Pandits. Divisive rhetoric may be useful for winning votes, but when it wilfully incites Indians against Indians, it does not promote an idea of India that works for anyone.

No surprise, the accusations are misplaced. The “outsider” label for the Kukis is a naïve simplification of a complicated history rooted in arbitrary colonial decisions to divide the indigenous Kuki populations between Manipur in India and Burma (both British colonies) in the 19th century. As for opium smuggling, official police records show that both groups are equally involved in this crime, which has done much to destabilise Manipur all these years. It is unclear how the state government, which has been associated with overtly favouring the Meiteis over the Kukis and tacitly promoting this vocabulary, will restore peace since distrust of it runs high. Any political solution will be unacceptable to one or other of the combatants. Manipur, thus, has become a state where vicious rhetoric has stoked simmering social tensions into dangerous escalatory aggression.