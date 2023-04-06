Home / Opinion / Editorial / An unexpected pause

Inflation remains significantly above the target

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 10:17 PM IST
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its first meeting this fiscal year, surprised financial markets by unanimously deciding to leave the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent. Most market participants, including eight out of 10 respondents polled by this newspaper, expected the rate-setting committee to increase the repo rate by another 25 basis points.

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 10:17 PM IST

